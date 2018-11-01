Barings LLC Has $2.14 Million Position in Duke Energy Corp (DUK)

Barings LLC increased its position in shares of Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) by 69.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,684 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,900 shares during the period. Barings LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $2,136,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Duke Energy by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,977,809 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,635,924,000 after buying an additional 174,888 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Duke Energy by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 19,862,028 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,589,358,000 after buying an additional 121,046 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Duke Energy by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,037,516 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $398,357,000 after buying an additional 95,960 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in Duke Energy by 28.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,618,128 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $365,201,000 after buying an additional 1,023,646 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Duke Energy by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 3,098,691 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $245,044,000 after buying an additional 73,200 shares in the last quarter. 58.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, COO Dhiaa M. Jamil sold 4,279 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.54, for a total value of $348,909.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Melissa H. Anderson sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.76, for a total transaction of $40,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,234,248.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,779 shares of company stock valued at $956,650 in the last ninety days. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on DUK shares. Barclays started coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $86.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Duke Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 11th. Howard Weil started coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 17th. Finally, Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.06.

Shares of Duke Energy stock opened at $82.63 on Thursday. Duke Energy Corp has a 52-week low of $71.96 and a 52-week high of $91.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.33 billion, a PE ratio of 18.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.41.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.08). Duke Energy had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 7.92%. The business had revenue of $5.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.61 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.01 EPS. Duke Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Duke Energy Corp will post 4.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 16th will be paid a $0.9275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 15th. This represents a $3.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.49%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.18%.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable sources, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity; and engages in the wholesale of electricity to municipalities, electric cooperative utilities, and other load-serving entities.

