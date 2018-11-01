Barings LLC Acquires 6,220 Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (PXD)

Barings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) by 174.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,788 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,220 shares during the quarter. Barings LLC’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $1,705,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 159.5% in the third quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC now owns 768 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT purchased a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources in the second quarter valued at $207,000. Welch & Forbes LLC purchased a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources in the second quarter valued at $218,000. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources in the second quarter valued at $227,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources in the third quarter valued at $227,000. 88.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PXD. Williams Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $225.00 price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Tuesday, August 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $245.00 price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Friday, July 13th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Wednesday, October 3rd. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Seaport Global Securities cut shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $230.00 to $210.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $225.00 target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Pioneer Natural Resources has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $233.93.

PXD opened at $147.27 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $25.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.95. Pioneer Natural Resources has a twelve month low of $140.54 and a twelve month high of $213.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The oil and gas development company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.27 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 7.29% and a net margin of 12.23%. Equities analysts predict that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 6.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 12th. Investors of record on Friday, September 28th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 27th. This is a positive change from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s payout ratio is presently 14.81%.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations primarily in the Permian Basin in West Texas, the Eagle Ford Shale play in South Texas, the Raton field in southeast Colorado, and the West Panhandle field in the Texas Panhandle.

