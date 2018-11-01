Barclays Lowers Autoliv (ALV) Price Target to $70.00

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) had its price target dropped by stock analysts at Barclays from $72.00 to $70.00 in a report issued on Tuesday. The brokerage presently has a “sell” rating on the auto parts company’s stock. Barclays’ target price would indicate a potential downside of 16.01% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also commented on ALV. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Autoliv to $110.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI raised shares of Autoliv from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, July 2nd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Autoliv from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 2nd. UBS Group raised shares of Autoliv from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $107.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Autoliv from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.62.

ALV stock opened at $83.34 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.67, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.22. Autoliv has a one year low of $75.99 and a one year high of $115.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 26th. The auto parts company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. Autoliv had a net margin of 3.52% and a return on equity of 17.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.64 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Autoliv will post 7.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Jan Carlson sold 42,589 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.53, for a total value of $3,812,993.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 53,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,796,927.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ALV. Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Autoliv in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $176,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in Autoliv in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $201,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Autoliv in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $204,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Autoliv in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $229,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Autoliv in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $233,000. Institutional investors own 40.17% of the company’s stock.

About Autoliv

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies automotive safety systems to the automotive industry worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Passive Safety and Electronics. It offers modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, inflator technologies, battery cable cutters, pedestrian protection systems, and child seats.

