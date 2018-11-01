Barclays Cuts Boyd Gaming (BYD) Price Target to $38.00

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) had its price target cut by analysts at Barclays from $40.00 to $38.00 in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 38.27% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Boyd Gaming from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 17th. ValuEngine cut Boyd Gaming from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Boyd Gaming from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $42.00 target price on Boyd Gaming and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 27th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on Boyd Gaming from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Boyd Gaming has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.50.

BYD stock traded up $0.92 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $27.48. 189,337 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,607,803. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.68, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.57. Boyd Gaming has a 12 month low of $23.85 and a 12 month high of $40.44.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.23. The firm had revenue of $612.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $607.60 million. Boyd Gaming had a return on equity of 12.59% and a net margin of 7.19%. Research analysts expect that Boyd Gaming will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP William R. Boyd sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total transaction of $259,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 21,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $810,411. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Marianne Boyd Johnson sold 26,493 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.41, for a total value of $964,610.13. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 231,173 shares in the company, valued at $8,417,008.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 67,000 shares of company stock worth $2,428,514. 28.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BYD. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Boyd Gaming by 7.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,407,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,077,000 after buying an additional 670,588 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Boyd Gaming by 15.9% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,486,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,529,000 after buying an additional 203,895 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Boyd Gaming by 8.9% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,400,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,530,000 after buying an additional 114,063 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Boyd Gaming by 142.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,344,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,608,000 after buying an additional 789,296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in Boyd Gaming by 14.2% in the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 1,307,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,310,000 after buying an additional 162,154 shares in the last quarter. 71.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Boyd Gaming Company Profile

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company. It operates through three segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest and South. As of December 31, 2017, the company owned and operated 24 gaming entertainment properties offering a total of 1,358,856 square feet of casino space, 30,267 slot machines, 632 table games, and 9,372 hotel rooms located in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, and Mississippi.

