Barclays (BCS) Shares Gap Up to $8.76

Shares of Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $8.67, but opened at $8.76. Barclays shares last traded at $8.65, with a volume of 177312 shares trading hands.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Barclays from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Barclays from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 23rd. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Barclays in a research note on Wednesday, July 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating on shares of Barclays in a research note on Tuesday, September 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded Barclays from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.99, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 0.75.

Barclays (NYSE:BCS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $6.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.76 billion. Barclays had a return on equity of 6.30% and a net margin of 1.94%. Research analysts expect that Barclays PLC will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BCS. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Barclays by 20.1% in the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 51,721 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $518,000 after acquiring an additional 8,641 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in Barclays by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 42,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $431,000 after acquiring an additional 5,811 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Services LLC increased its position in Barclays by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 80,739 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $810,000 after acquiring an additional 9,964 shares during the period. Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Barclays in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, Park National Corp OH acquired a new stake in Barclays in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.48% of the company’s stock.

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, other European countries, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers personal and business banking services; credit and debit cards; international banking; and private banking services, which include investment, wealth planning, and credit and specialist solutions to high net worth and ultra-high net worth clients, and family offices.

