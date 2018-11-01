Banner (BANR) Given a $62.00 Price Target by Piper Jaffray Companies Analysts

Piper Jaffray Companies set a $62.00 price objective on Banner (NASDAQ:BANR) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning. The firm currently has a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Piper Jaffray Companies also issued estimates for Banner’s Q4 2018 earnings at $1.09 EPS, FY2018 earnings at $4.03 EPS, Q1 2019 earnings at $1.10 EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at $1.11 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $1.10 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $1.10 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $4.40 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $61.00 price objective on shares of Banner in a report on Friday, July 13th. Sandler O’Neill reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Banner in a report on Monday, July 30th. BidaskClub raised shares of Banner from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, August 10th. Stephens reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $68.00 price objective on shares of Banner in a report on Thursday, September 6th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Banner from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $66.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:BANR traded up $1.39 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $59.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,878 shares, compared to its average volume of 168,495. Banner has a 12 month low of $52.10 and a 12 month high of $67.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of 19.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.90.

Banner (NASDAQ:BANR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.25. Banner had a net margin of 16.08% and a return on equity of 9.74%. The firm had revenue of $129.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.29 million. Analysts expect that Banner will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 10th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This is an increase from Banner’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 9th. Banner’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.84%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BANR. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Banner by 5.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,725,946 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $284,171,000 after purchasing an additional 253,397 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Banner by 9.8% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,589,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $155,701,000 after purchasing an additional 231,836 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Banner by 222.6% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 136,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,228,000 after purchasing an additional 94,415 shares during the last quarter. WBI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Banner during the second quarter worth $3,652,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Banner by 20.3% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 348,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,681,000 after purchasing an additional 58,925 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.57% of the company’s stock.

Banner Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Banner Bank and Islanders Bank, which provides commercial banking and financial products and services to individuals, businesses, and public sector entities primarily in the United States. It offers deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, regular savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as treasury management services and retirement savings plans.

