Bankwell Financial Group Inc (BWFG) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.12

Bankwell Financial Group Inc (NASDAQ:BWFG) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 31st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, November 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share by the bank on Monday, November 26th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 15th.
Bankwell Financial Group has a dividend payout ratio of 20.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Bankwell Financial Group to earn $2.40 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 20.0%.
Shares of BWFG stock opened at $30.32 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $239.36 million, a P/E ratio of 14.94 and a beta of 0.41. Bankwell Financial Group has a one year low of $29.35 and a one year high of $37.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13.
In other Bankwell Financial Group news, EVP Laura Waitz sold 1,265 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.30, for a total transaction of $39,594.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders have sold 2,554 shares of company stock valued at $80,206 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 21.87% of the company’s stock.
Several brokerages recently commented on BWFG. Zacks Investment Research raised Bankwell Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 26th. BidaskClub cut Bankwell Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of Bankwell Financial Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. ValuEngine lowered Bankwell Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood set a $37.00 price objective on Bankwell Financial Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Bankwell Financial Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.33.
Bankwell Financial Group Company Profile
Bankwell Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bankwell Bank that provides a range of banking services to commercial and consumer customers in Connecticut. It accepts checking, savings, and money market accounts; and demand and NOW deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.
