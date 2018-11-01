Bankwell Financial Group Inc (BWFG) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.12

Bankwell Financial Group Inc (NASDAQ:BWFG) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 31st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, November 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share by the bank on Monday, November 26th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 15th.

Bankwell Financial Group has a dividend payout ratio of 20.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Bankwell Financial Group to earn $2.40 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 20.0%.

Get Bankwell Financial Group alerts:

Shares of BWFG stock opened at $30.32 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $239.36 million, a P/E ratio of 14.94 and a beta of 0.41. Bankwell Financial Group has a one year low of $29.35 and a one year high of $37.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Bankwell Financial Group (NASDAQ:BWFG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The bank reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $15.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.20 million. Bankwell Financial Group had a return on equity of 11.03% and a net margin of 19.82%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Bankwell Financial Group will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Bankwell Financial Group news, EVP Laura Waitz sold 1,265 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.30, for a total transaction of $39,594.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders have sold 2,554 shares of company stock valued at $80,206 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 21.87% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on BWFG. Zacks Investment Research raised Bankwell Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 26th. BidaskClub cut Bankwell Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of Bankwell Financial Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. ValuEngine lowered Bankwell Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood set a $37.00 price objective on Bankwell Financial Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Bankwell Financial Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.33.

Bankwell Financial Group Company Profile

Bankwell Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bankwell Bank that provides a range of banking services to commercial and consumer customers in Connecticut. It accepts checking, savings, and money market accounts; and demand and NOW deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

Read More: Buyback For Investors Defined

Receive News & Ratings for Bankwell Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bankwell Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.