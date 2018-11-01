Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $282.73 Million Position in E*TRADE Financial Corp (ETFC)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its stake in shares of E*TRADE Financial Corp (NASDAQ:ETFC) by 20.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,622,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,156,341 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in E*TRADE Financial were worth $282,733,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its stake in E*TRADE Financial by 18.0% during the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 6,273 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 958 shares during the last quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC lifted its stake in E*TRADE Financial by 24.7% during the second quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 6,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 1,310 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in E*TRADE Financial by 362.5% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,316 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY lifted its stake in E*TRADE Financial by 3.7% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 42,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,586,000 after purchasing an additional 1,519 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc lifted its stake in E*TRADE Financial by 60.0% during the second quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 4,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. 91.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have weighed in on ETFC. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on E*TRADE Financial from $78.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. Raymond James cut their target price on E*TRADE Financial from $77.00 to $75.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded E*TRADE Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, July 16th. Barclays cut their target price on E*TRADE Financial from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on E*TRADE Financial from $61.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. E*TRADE Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.00.

Shares of ETFC opened at $49.42 on Thursday. E*TRADE Financial Corp has a 52 week low of $42.56 and a 52 week high of $66.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.54 billion, a PE ratio of 22.57, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28.

E*TRADE Financial (NASDAQ:ETFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.17. E*TRADE Financial had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 32.83%. The company had revenue of $720.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $710.62 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.49 EPS. E*TRADE Financial’s revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that E*TRADE Financial Corp will post 3.77 EPS for the current year.

E*TRADE Financial declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, October 18th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 7.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 30th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 29th. E*TRADE Financial’s payout ratio is 25.57%.

E*TRADE Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides brokerage and related products and services primarily to individual retail investors under the E*TRADE Financial brand. It also offers investor-focused banking products, primarily sweep deposits to retail investors; Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation insurance services; clearing and settlement services; investment advisory services; and financial corporate services, such as software and services for managing equity compensation plans to its corporate clients.

