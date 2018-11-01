Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $271.90 Million Position in ANSYS, Inc. (ANSS)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,561,040 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,785 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 1.85% of ANSYS worth $271,901,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ANSS. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ANSYS by 114.4% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 29,167 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,570,000 after purchasing an additional 15,561 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new position in ANSYS during the first quarter worth $532,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in ANSYS by 7.3% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 144,288 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $22,609,000 after acquiring an additional 9,776 shares during the period. DnB Asset Management AS raised its position in ANSYS by 13.0% during the second quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 16,551 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,883,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in ANSYS by 48.3% during the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 3,679 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $641,000 after acquiring an additional 1,199 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.41% of the company’s stock.

Get ANSYS alerts:

A number of research firms have weighed in on ANSS. BidaskClub upgraded shares of ANSYS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. Citigroup restated an “overweight” rating on shares of ANSYS in a research report on Tuesday, August 14th. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of ANSYS in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $210.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $163.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $172.18.

Shares of NASDAQ ANSS opened at $149.55 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.10 billion, a PE ratio of 41.43 and a beta of 1.06. ANSYS, Inc. has a 52 week low of $134.45 and a 52 week high of $190.45.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 6th. The software maker reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $308.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $288.26 million. ANSYS had a net margin of 25.98% and a return on equity of 14.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.99 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ANSYS, Inc. will post 4.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director James E. Cashman III sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.39, for a total value of $5,141,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Barbara Vaughn Scherer sold 2,454 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.99, for a total transaction of $461,327.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 45,850 shares of company stock valued at $8,098,846 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

ANSYS Company Profile

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. The company offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which the company's engineering simulation technologies are built; ANSYS multiphysics software to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, and electronics in a unified engineering simulation environment; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

Featured Article: Preferred Stock

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANSS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS).

Receive News & Ratings for ANSYS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANSYS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.