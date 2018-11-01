Bank of New York Mellon Corp (BK) Shares Sold by Barings LLC

Barings LLC decreased its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK) by 30.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,085 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 16,900 shares during the period. Barings LLC’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $1,993,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BK. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV acquired a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the second quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the second quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Kaizen Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 157.6% in the second quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC now owns 2,558 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,565 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the second quarter valued at approximately $172,000. Finally, Squar Milner Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the second quarter valued at approximately $180,000. 83.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bank of New York Mellon stock opened at $47.33 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Bank of New York Mellon Corp has a 1-year low of $45.16 and a 1-year high of $58.99. The company has a market capitalization of $45.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.05.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 18th. The bank reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.02. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 24.92%. The firm had revenue of $4.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Bank of New York Mellon Corp will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 30th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 29th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.11%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on BK shares. Raymond James lowered Bank of New York Mellon from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 12th. Vining Sparks reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bank of New York Mellon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. Sandler O’Neill reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a report on Friday, July 13th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Bank of New York Mellon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Bank of New York Mellon presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.38.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services to institutions, corporations, and high net worth individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Investment Management and Investment Services. It offers investment management, custody, foreign exchange, fund broker-dealer, collateral and liquidity, clearing, corporate trust, global payment, trade finance, and cash management services, as well as securities finance and depositary receipts.

