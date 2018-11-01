Bank of Montreal Can Raises Position in Allegion PLC (ALLE)

Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Allegion PLC (NYSE:ALLE) by 36.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,468 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,521 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Allegion were worth $5,295,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fort L.P. purchased a new stake in Allegion in the second quarter worth approximately $119,000. Visionary Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Allegion in the third quarter worth approximately $231,000. Mission Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in Allegion in the second quarter worth approximately $200,000. Intrust Bank NA purchased a new stake in Allegion in the second quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, Lourd Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Allegion in the third quarter worth approximately $257,000. Institutional investors own 94.63% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ALLE shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Allegion in a report on Monday, August 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $88.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Allegion in a report on Friday, October 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $96.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on shares of Allegion from $100.00 to $96.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Allegion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Allegion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.50.

In other news, insider Douglas P. Ranck sold 3,200 shares of Allegion stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.78, for a total transaction of $287,296.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $929,043.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Allegion stock opened at $85.73 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $7.86 billion, a PE ratio of 21.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.07. Allegion PLC has a 1-year low of $73.85 and a 1-year high of $92.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.79.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $711.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $699.07 million. Allegion had a net margin of 11.75% and a return on equity of 85.03%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Allegion PLC will post 4.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Allegion

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems; door closers and exit devices; electronic security products and access control systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; doors and door frames; and other accessories.

