Bank of Montreal Can Increases Position in Chemours Co (CC)

Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Chemours Co (NYSE:CC) by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 141,454 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,502 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned about 0.08% of Chemours worth $5,579,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Aurora Investment Counsel boosted its holdings in shares of Chemours by 11.0% during the third quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 52,541 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,072,000 after purchasing an additional 5,199 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association raised its stake in Chemours by 13.4% in the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 153,224 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $6,797,000 after buying an additional 18,116 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its stake in Chemours by 40.9% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 115,354 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,117,000 after buying an additional 33,510 shares in the last quarter. Andra AP fonden raised its stake in Chemours by 3.4% in the second quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 113,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,013,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tiedemann Advisors LLC bought a new position in Chemours in the second quarter worth about $351,000. Institutional investors own 76.59% of the company’s stock.

CC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Chemours in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Chemours from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 11th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Chemours from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Chemours from $61.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 11th. Finally, SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on shares of Chemours in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $51.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.00.

Shares of NYSE CC opened at $33.01 on Thursday. Chemours Co has a fifty-two week low of $31.34 and a fifty-two week high of $57.66. The company has a market cap of $5.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 2.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.86.

Chemours (NYSE:CC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.18. Chemours had a net margin of 15.11% and a return on equity of 107.22%. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chemours Co will post 5.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 15th. Chemours’s dividend payout ratio is 26.18%.

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Titanium Technologies, Fluoroproducts, and Chemical Solutions. The Titanium Technologies segment manufactures and sells titanium dioxide under the Ti-Pure and BaiMax brands for various applications in architectural and industrial coatings, flexible and rigid plastic packaging, polyvinylchloride window profiles, laminate papers used for furniture and building materials, and coated papers and paperboards used for packaging.

