Bank of Montreal Can Has $5.16 Million Holdings in Masimo Co. (MASI)

Bank of Montreal Can decreased its holdings in shares of Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) by 7.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 41,448 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 3,120 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned 0.08% of Masimo worth $5,161,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Masimo by 6,605.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,821,994 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $177,918,000 after purchasing an additional 1,794,822 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in shares of Masimo by 77.2% during the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 799,435 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $106,225,000 after purchasing an additional 348,169 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Masimo by 8.0% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 552,626 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $53,964,000 after purchasing an additional 41,126 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of Masimo by 5.2% during the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 459,087 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $44,830,000 after purchasing an additional 22,518 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Masimo by 5.4% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 447,019 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $43,651,000 after acquiring an additional 22,860 shares in the last quarter. 82.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Bilal Muhsin sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.75, for a total value of $2,355,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,177,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Ramshorst David J. Van sold 1,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $165,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $290,625. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 734,107 shares of company stock valued at $87,325,358 in the last three months. 12.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of MASI opened at $115.60 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $5.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.18, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.01. Masimo Co. has a twelve month low of $80.69 and a twelve month high of $126.89.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $210.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $207.62 million. Masimo had a net margin of 15.30% and a return on equity of 21.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Masimo Co. will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MASI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Masimo from $112.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Masimo in a research report on Friday, September 14th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Masimo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Masimo from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.20.

Masimo Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies worldwide. The company offers Masimo Signal Extraction Technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through-motion and low-perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry.

