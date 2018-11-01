Bank of Marin Bancorp (BMRC) Receives $85.40 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $85.40.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on BMRC shares. BidaskClub upgraded Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. ValuEngine lowered Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $86.00 target price on Bank of Marin Bancorp and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. Finally, Sandler O’Neill reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 target price on shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp in a report on Monday, July 23rd.

NASDAQ:BMRC opened at $84.99 on Monday. Bank of Marin Bancorp has a 12-month low of $63.50 and a 12-month high of $90.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $591.65 million, a PE ratio of 25.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.70.

Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 22nd. The bank reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.06. Bank of Marin Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.40% and a net margin of 24.21%. The business had revenue of $25.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.33 million. Analysts forecast that Bank of Marin Bancorp will post 4.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 31st. This is a positive change from Bank of Marin Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. Bank of Marin Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 39.02%.

In other Bank of Marin Bancorp news, insider Peter Pelham sold 1,672 shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.44, for a total transaction of $147,871.68. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,556 shares in the company, valued at $845,132.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.17% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp in the second quarter valued at about $186,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp in the third quarter valued at about $202,000. Voya Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp in the second quarter valued at about $222,000. Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp in the third quarter valued at about $227,000. Finally, Brouwer & Janachowski LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp in the second quarter valued at about $335,000. Institutional investors own 44.57% of the company’s stock.

Bank of Marin Bancorp Company Profile

Bank of Marin Bancorp operates as the holding company for Bank of Marin that provides a range of financial services primarily to professionals, small and middle-market businesses, individuals, and not-for-profit organizations in California, the United States. The company offers personal and business checking and savings accounts; and time certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, health savings accounts, and demand deposit marketplace accounts, as well as certificate of deposit account registry and insured cash sweep services.

