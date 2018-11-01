Bank of America Downgrades Owens & Minor (OMI) to Neutral

Bank of America downgraded shares of Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Owens & Minor from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Sell and an average target price of $14.60.

NYSE OMI traded up $1.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.91. 191,590 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 870,299. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. Owens & Minor has a 12-month low of $7.86 and a 12-month high of $25.65. The firm has a market cap of $884.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.51, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.03.

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.32. Owens & Minor had a negative net margin of 1.47% and a positive return on equity of 9.47%. The business had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Owens & Minor will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. Owens & Minor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.60%.

In other news, SVP Charles C. Colpo sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.31, for a total transaction of $195,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $521,006.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Geoff Taylor Marlatt sold 8,516 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total transaction of $131,998.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 34,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $532,564.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 31,516 shares of company stock valued at $513,288. Insiders own 1.68% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of OMI. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in Owens & Minor in the second quarter worth about $170,000. Summit X LLC bought a new position in Owens & Minor in the second quarter worth about $181,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB bought a new position in Owens & Minor in the first quarter worth about $171,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc raised its stake in Owens & Minor by 74.6% in the second quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after buying an additional 4,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Owens & Minor by 47.4% in the second quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC now owns 11,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after buying an additional 3,836 shares in the last quarter. 88.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Owens & Minor

Owens & Minor, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare services company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, France, Germany, and other European countries. It operates through three segments: Domestic, International, and Proprietary Products. The company offers supply chain assistance to the providers of healthcare services; and the manufacturers of healthcare products, supplies, and devices.

