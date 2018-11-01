Bank of America Corp DE Increases Holdings in MFS Intermediate Income Trust (MIN)

Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of MFS Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:MIN) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,058,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,354 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned 0.89% of MFS Intermediate Income Trust worth $4,087,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of MFS Intermediate Income Trust during the second quarter valued at about $247,000. Stephens Inc. AR bought a new stake in shares of MFS Intermediate Income Trust during the second quarter valued at about $135,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of MFS Intermediate Income Trust during the second quarter valued at about $132,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of MFS Intermediate Income Trust during the second quarter valued at about $322,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of MFS Intermediate Income Trust by 0.6% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,312,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,665,000 after purchasing an additional 66,271 shares in the last quarter. 36.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE MIN opened at $3.69 on Thursday. MFS Intermediate Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $3.64 and a fifty-two week high of $4.24.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 17th were paid a dividend of $0.029 per share. This represents a $0.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 16th.

MFS Intermediate Income Trust Profile

MFS Intermediate Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in debt instruments. The fund seeks to benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Intermediate U.S.

