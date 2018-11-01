Banco Santander (SAN) Given a €6.30 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €6.30 ($7.33) price objective on Banco Santander (BME:SAN) in a research note published on Wednesday. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a €4.00 ($4.65) price objective on Banco Santander and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Monday, September 24th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €6.50 ($7.56) target price on Banco Santander and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 12th. Morgan Stanley set a €5.90 ($6.86) target price on Banco Santander and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, September 10th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €3.90 ($4.53) target price on Banco Santander and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Monday, September 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €6.50 ($7.56) target price on Banco Santander and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Banco Santander currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €5.53 ($6.43).

Get Banco Santander alerts:

Shares of BME:SAN traded up €0.11 ($0.13) during trading on Wednesday, hitting €5.44 ($6.33). 123,600,000 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 75,230,000. Banco Santander has a 52 week low of €5.27 ($6.13) and a 52 week high of €6.25 ($7.27).

Banco Santander, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various retail and commercial banking products and services for individual and corporate clients worldwide. It offers demand and time deposits, and current and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; mortgages, auto finance, and personal loans; working capital finance; and debit and credit cards, as well as life and non-life insurance products.

Featured Story: Bear Market

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Santander Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Santander and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.