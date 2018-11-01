Banco Bradesco SA (BBD) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Banco Bradesco SA (NYSE:BBD) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company.
A number of brokerages have recently commented on BBD. ValuEngine raised shares of Banco Bradesco from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Banco Bradesco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 17th. Finally, Santander raised shares of Banco Bradesco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 20th.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Standard Life Aberdeen plc grew its stake in shares of Banco Bradesco by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 165,169,076 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,133,886,000 after purchasing an additional 27,683,861 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Banco Bradesco by 23.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,233,633 shares of the bank’s stock worth $269,143,000 after purchasing an additional 7,441,386 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Banco Bradesco by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 35,424,652 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $243,013,000 after buying an additional 3,192,725 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in shares of Banco Bradesco by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 17,509,302 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $120,114,000 after buying an additional 1,844,878 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Banco Bradesco by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 16,110,689 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $110,519,000 after buying an additional 1,564,284 shares in the last quarter. 3.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.0051 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 5th. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. Banco Bradesco’s payout ratio is 5.62%.
About Banco Bradesco
Banco Bradesco SA provides banking and financial products and services to individuals, enterprises, and corporations and institutions. It operates through two segments, Banking; and Insurance, Pension Plans and Capitalization Bond. The company accepts checking and savings accounts, time deposits, interbank deposits from financial institutions, and accounts for salary purposes.
