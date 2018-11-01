Banco Bradesco SA (BBD) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Banco Bradesco SA (NYSE:BBD) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BBD. ValuEngine raised shares of Banco Bradesco from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Banco Bradesco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 17th. Finally, Santander raised shares of Banco Bradesco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 20th.

Get Banco Bradesco alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Standard Life Aberdeen plc grew its stake in shares of Banco Bradesco by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 165,169,076 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,133,886,000 after purchasing an additional 27,683,861 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Banco Bradesco by 23.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,233,633 shares of the bank’s stock worth $269,143,000 after purchasing an additional 7,441,386 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Banco Bradesco by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 35,424,652 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $243,013,000 after buying an additional 3,192,725 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in shares of Banco Bradesco by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 17,509,302 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $120,114,000 after buying an additional 1,844,878 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Banco Bradesco by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 16,110,689 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $110,519,000 after buying an additional 1,564,284 shares in the last quarter. 3.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE BBD traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $9.55. 425,593 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,193,570. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.69, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.79. Banco Bradesco has a twelve month low of $6.49 and a twelve month high of $13.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.0051 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 5th. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. Banco Bradesco’s payout ratio is 5.62%.

About Banco Bradesco

Banco Bradesco SA provides banking and financial products and services to individuals, enterprises, and corporations and institutions. It operates through two segments, Banking; and Insurance, Pension Plans and Capitalization Bond. The company accepts checking and savings accounts, time deposits, interbank deposits from financial institutions, and accounts for salary purposes.

Further Reading: Understanding Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Bradesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Bradesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.