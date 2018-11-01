Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (BBVA) PT Set at €6.60 by Goldman Sachs Group

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (BME:BBVA) has been assigned a €6.60 ($7.67) price target by investment analysts at Goldman Sachs Group in a note issued to investors on Tuesday. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group’s target price indicates a potential downside of 0.75% from the stock’s current price.

BBVA has been the subject of several other research reports. Kepler Capital Markets set a €5.50 ($6.40) price objective on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 13th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €7.30 ($8.49) price objective on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €6.80 ($7.91) price objective on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group set a €8.40 ($9.77) price objective on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research report on Thursday, October 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €6.43 ($7.48).

Shares of BBVA stock opened at €6.65 ($7.73) on Tuesday. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria has a 12-month low of €6.51 ($7.57) and a 12-month high of €7.93 ($9.22).

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail and wholesale banking, asset management, and private banking services. The company accepts various deposits, such as current and savings accounts, fixed-term deposits, subordinated deposits, and other accounts. It also offers loan products; and foreclosed real-estate assets from residential mortgages and developers, as well as lending to developers.

