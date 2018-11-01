Ballentine Partners LLC Buys Shares of 2,002 Ingersoll-Rand PLC (IR)

Ballentine Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ingersoll-Rand PLC (NYSE:IR) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,002 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IR. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ingersoll-Rand during the 2nd quarter worth about $106,000. Fort L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Ingersoll-Rand during the 2nd quarter worth about $121,000. Smithfield Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Ingersoll-Rand by 374.5% during the 2nd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 1,376 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Ingersoll-Rand by 653.3% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,499 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hartford Financial Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ingersoll-Rand during the 2nd quarter worth about $149,000. 80.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird set a $106.00 price objective on Ingersoll-Rand and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 25th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Ingersoll-Rand from $117.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 25th. Argus increased their price objective on Ingersoll-Rand from $100.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised Ingersoll-Rand from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $101.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Sunday, July 15th. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Ingersoll-Rand in a report on Monday, September 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ingersoll-Rand currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.85.

IR opened at $95.94 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Ingersoll-Rand PLC has a 12-month low of $79.63 and a 12-month high of $105.76.

Ingersoll-Rand (NYSE:IR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $4.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.02 billion. Ingersoll-Rand had a return on equity of 18.75% and a net margin of 10.03%. The company’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.44 EPS. Research analysts expect that Ingersoll-Rand PLC will post 5.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 7th will be issued a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 6th. Ingersoll-Rand’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.01%.

Ingersoll-Rand announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, October 3rd that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the industrial products company to reacquire up to 6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Ingersoll-Rand news, SVP Marcia J. Avedon sold 10,408 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.00, for a total value of $1,082,432.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 125,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,010,192. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Ingersoll-Rand plc designs, manufactures, sells, and services industrial and commercial products. It operates through Climate and Industrial segments. The Climate segment offers building management, bus, rail, and multi-pipe HVAC, control, container and cryogenic, diesel-powered, ductless, geothermal, package heating and cooling, rail and self-powered truck refrigeration, temporary heating and cooling, trailer refrigeration, unitary, and vehicle-powered truck refrigeration systems.

