Ballard Power Systems (BLDP) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The technology company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.01), Fidelity Earnings reports. Ballard Power Systems had a negative net margin of 11.58% and a negative return on equity of 9.99%.

NASDAQ:BLDP traded down $0.73 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $2.99. 2,231,297 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 797,603. Ballard Power Systems has a one year low of $2.57 and a one year high of $5.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 2.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $658.65 million, a PE ratio of -99.67 and a beta of 1.60.

Several research firms have issued reports on BLDP. HC Wainwright set a $6.00 price target on Ballard Power Systems and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 25th. BidaskClub raised Ballard Power Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ballard Power Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 9th. TheStreet lowered Ballard Power Systems from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 11th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Ballard Power Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.50.

About Ballard Power Systems

Ballard Power Systems Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell products worldwide. The company provides motive power products, including FCveloCity-9SSL and FCveloCity-1020ACS fuel cell stacks, as well as FCveloCity modules for material handling, bus, commercial vehicle, and light rail applications.

