Ballard Power Systems (BLDP) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The technology company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.01), Fidelity Earnings reports. Ballard Power Systems had a negative net margin of 11.58% and a negative return on equity of 9.99%.

NASDAQ:BLDP traded down $0.73 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $2.99. 2,231,297 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 797,603. Ballard Power Systems has a one year low of $2.57 and a one year high of $5.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 2.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $658.65 million, a PE ratio of -99.67 and a beta of 1.60.

Several research firms have issued reports on BLDP. HC Wainwright set a $6.00 price target on Ballard Power Systems and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 25th. BidaskClub raised Ballard Power Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ballard Power Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 9th. TheStreet lowered Ballard Power Systems from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 11th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Ballard Power Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.50.

Ballard Power Systems Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell products worldwide. The company provides motive power products, including FCveloCity-9SSL and FCveloCity-1020ACS fuel cell stacks, as well as FCveloCity modules for material handling, bus, commercial vehicle, and light rail applications.

