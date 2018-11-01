Bacanora Minerals (BCN) Shares Up 16.5%

Bacanora Minerals Ltd (LON:BCN) shares shot up 16.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 42 ($0.55) and last traded at GBX 41.95 ($0.55). 631,924 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 126% from the average session volume of 279,426 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 36 ($0.47).

Several brokerages have issued reports on BCN. Numis Securities dropped their target price on shares of Bacanora Minerals from GBX 110 ($1.44) to GBX 80 ($1.05) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. Liberum Capital cut shares of Bacanora Minerals to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from GBX 120 ($1.57) to GBX 75 ($0.98) in a report on Tuesday, July 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 110 ($1.44).

In other news, insider Derek Batorowski sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 38 ($0.50), for a total value of £9,500 ($12,413.43).

Bacanora Lithium Plc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It explores for battery grade lithium carbonates and borates. The company holds interests in the Sonora Lithium project, which consists of 10 mining concessions covering an area of approximately 97,389 hectares located in northern Mexico; and the Magdalena Borates project that consists of 7 mining concessions covering an area of 16,503 hectares located in Sonora State in northern Mexico.

