B. Riley Lowers Axcelis Technologies (ACLS) to Neutral

B. Riley cut shares of Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. B. Riley currently has $20.00 price objective on the semiconductor company’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $34.00. B. Riley also issued estimates for Axcelis Technologies’ FY2020 earnings at $2.41 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Axcelis Technologies from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Friday, September 7th. BidaskClub raised shares of Axcelis Technologies from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 18th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Axcelis Technologies in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Benchmark reissued a buy rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Axcelis Technologies in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Axcelis Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $27.00.

Axcelis Technologies stock opened at $17.26 on Monday. Axcelis Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $15.72 and a fifty-two week high of $37.05. The company has a market cap of $558.78 million, a P/E ratio of 11.68 and a beta of 0.84.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.08. Axcelis Technologies had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 16.84%. The business had revenue of $119.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. Axcelis Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Axcelis Technologies will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in Axcelis Technologies by 7.1% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 145,475 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,579,000 after buying an additional 9,620 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Axcelis Technologies by 7.0% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 63,566 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,253,000 after buying an additional 4,132 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Axcelis Technologies by 10.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,529,402 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $89,683,000 after buying an additional 445,693 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in Axcelis Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $373,000. Finally, Tenzing Global Management LLC lifted its stake in Axcelis Technologies by 23.1% in the second quarter. Tenzing Global Management LLC now owns 400,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,920,000 after buying an additional 75,000 shares in the last quarter. 84.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Axcelis Technologies Company Profile

Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips worldwide. The company offers a line of high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements. It also provides dry strip equipment, curing systems, and thermal processing systems.

