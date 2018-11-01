B. Riley Equities Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Masco Corp (MAS)

Masco Corp (NYSE:MAS) – Research analysts at B. Riley decreased their Q4 2018 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Masco in a report issued on Tuesday, October 30th. B. Riley analyst A. Rygiel now forecasts that the construction company will post earnings of $0.58 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.64. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The construction company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.05). Masco had a net margin of 7.65% and a return on equity of 409.25%. The company had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Argus set a $43.00 target price on shares of Masco and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Nomura set a $40.00 target price on shares of Masco and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Masco from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. SunTrust Banks cut their target price on shares of Masco to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays set a $35.00 target price on shares of Masco and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.58.

MAS stock opened at $30.00 on Thursday. Masco has a fifty-two week low of $27.15 and a fifty-two week high of $46.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.39.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. This is a positive change from Masco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 11th. Masco’s payout ratio is presently 24.74%.

In related news, insider Joseph B. Gross sold 1,286 shares of Masco stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.91, for a total value of $51,324.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 48,740 shares in the company, valued at $1,945,213.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John G. Sznewajs sold 96,869 shares of Masco stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.95, for a total value of $3,773,047.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 237,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,253,663.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in Masco by 147.3% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,312,287 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $86,526,000 after purchasing an additional 1,377,136 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Masco by 15.4% in the second quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 3,765,150 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $140,891,000 after purchasing an additional 501,978 shares during the last quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. grew its stake in Masco by 3,816.2% in the second quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 699,626 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,180,000 after purchasing an additional 681,761 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Masco by 0.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 921,938 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $37,283,000 after purchasing an additional 6,809 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Worldquant Millennium Quantitative Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Masco in the second quarter valued at about $15,622,000. Institutional investors own 89.70% of the company’s stock.

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products worldwide. Its Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower enclosures, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas products, exercise pools, brass and copper plumbing system components, and other non-decorative plumbing products.

