B. Riley Comments on AMAG Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s Q3 2018 Earnings (AMAG)

AMAG Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAG) – Investment analysts at B. Riley reduced their Q3 2018 earnings per share estimates for shares of AMAG Pharmaceuticals in a report released on Monday, October 29th. B. Riley analyst D. Buck now expects that the specialty pharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of ($0.81) for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.49). B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for AMAG Pharmaceuticals’ FY2018 earnings at ($3.63) EPS, FY2019 earnings at ($2.13) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($0.94) EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.39 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.66 EPS.

AMAG has been the topic of several other reports. BidaskClub cut AMAG Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut AMAG Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 5th. ValuEngine raised AMAG Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of AMAG Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald set a $18.00 price objective on AMAG Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.07.

Shares of NASDAQ AMAG opened at $21.50 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. AMAG Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $11.93 and a 1-year high of $26.10. The company has a market cap of $757.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.82 and a beta of 0.56.

AMAG Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMAG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.75) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.54). AMAG Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 2.77% and a negative net margin of 36.87%. The company had revenue of $146.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.26 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.40) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMAG. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of AMAG Pharmaceuticals by 791.6% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 58,970 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 52,356 shares during the last quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AMAG Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $156,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of AMAG Pharmaceuticals by 590.9% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,947 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 7,652 shares during the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of AMAG Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $188,000. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc grew its stake in shares of AMAG Pharmaceuticals by 243.2% during the second quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 12,700 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 9,000 shares during the last quarter.

In other news, CEO William K. Heiden sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $125,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 328,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,200,375. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

AMAG Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, manufactures, develops, and commercializes therapeutics for maternal and women's health, anemia management, and cancer supportive care in the United States. It markets Makena, a hydroxyprogesterone caproate injection to reduce the risk of preterm birth in women pregnant with a single baby who have a history of singleton spontaneous preterm birth; Feraheme (ferumoxytol), an intravenous iron replacement therapeutic agent for the treatment of iron deficiency anemia in adult patients who have intolerance to oral iron or have had unsatisfactory response to oral iron, as well as patients who have chronic kidney disease; Intrarosa(prasterone) vaginal insert steroid for the treatment of dyspareunia due to menopause; and MuGard Mucoadhesive Oral Wound Rinse for the management of oral mucocitis/stomatiits and various types of oral wounds.

