B. Riley Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for MarineMax Inc (HZO)

MarineMax Inc (NYSE:HZO) – Equities researchers at B. Riley lowered their Q1 2019 earnings per share estimates for MarineMax in a research report issued on Wednesday, October 31st. B. Riley analyst E. Wold now anticipates that the specialty retailer will earn $0.07 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.14. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for MarineMax’s Q2 2019 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $0.94 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $1.85 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $1.00 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $1.98 EPS.

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The specialty retailer reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.22. MarineMax had a net margin of 3.34% and a return on equity of 11.97%. The firm had revenue of $308.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $273.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.22 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other brokerages have also commented on HZO. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of MarineMax from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of MarineMax from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. CL King downgraded shares of MarineMax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine raised shares of MarineMax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Craig Hallum set a $22.00 target price on shares of MarineMax and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.00.

Shares of HZO stock opened at $22.76 on Thursday. MarineMax has a one year low of $16.40 and a one year high of $25.05. The company has a market capitalization of $593.68 million, a PE ratio of 13.39 and a beta of 1.30.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of MarineMax by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,110,799 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $58,949,000 after purchasing an additional 183,082 shares during the last quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. increased its position in shares of MarineMax by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. now owns 1,861,655 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $35,278,000 after purchasing an additional 67,605 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its position in shares of MarineMax by 75.5% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 458,925 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $8,697,000 after purchasing an additional 197,449 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its position in shares of MarineMax by 31.7% in the 2nd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 378,100 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $7,165,000 after purchasing an additional 91,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of MarineMax by 265.5% in the 2nd quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC now owns 361,033 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,842,000 after purchasing an additional 262,266 shares during the last quarter. 89.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other MarineMax news, Director Joseph Allen Watters sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.17, for a total value of $52,925.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 62,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,321,283.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

MarineMax, Inc operates as a recreational boat and yacht retailer in the United States. It sells new and used recreational boats, including pleasure boats, such as sport boats, sport cruisers, sport yachts, and other yachts; motor yachts; convertible yachts; pleasure boats; pontoon boats; fishing boats; ski boats; and jet boats.

