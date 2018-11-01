AzurRx BioPharma (AZRX) Given a $6.00 Price Target at Oppenheimer

AzurRx BioPharma (NASDAQ:AZRX) received a $6.00 price objective from investment analysts at Oppenheimer in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 164.32% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on AZRX. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of AzurRx BioPharma in a research report on Tuesday, September 25th. CIBC started coverage on AzurRx BioPharma in a research report on Wednesday, October 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock.

AzurRx BioPharma stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $2.27. The stock had a trading volume of 600 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,471. AzurRx BioPharma has a 1-year low of $2.10 and a 1-year high of $4.08.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Opaleye Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AzurRx BioPharma during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $417,000. Ardsley Advisory Partners increased its position in shares of AzurRx BioPharma by 66.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ardsley Advisory Partners now owns 137,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 54,697 shares during the last quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AzurRx BioPharma during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,284,000. Finally, Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of AzurRx BioPharma during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,782,000. 18.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AzurRx BioPharma, Inc researches and develops non-systemic biologics for the treatment of patients with gastrointestinal disorders. Its product pipeline consists of two therapeutic proteins under development, including MS1819, a yeast derived recombinant lipase, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of exocrine pancreatic insufficiency associated with chronic pancreatitis and cystic fibrosis; and AZX1101, an enzymatic combination of bacterial origin for the prevention of hospital-acquired infections and antibiotic-associated diarrhea.

