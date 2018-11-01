AxoGen (AXGN) Price Target Cut to $43.00 by Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald

AxoGen (NASDAQ:AXGN) had its target price cut by equities research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from $45.00 to $43.00 in a report released on Tuesday. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price objective points to a potential upside of 15.31% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. BidaskClub upgraded AxoGen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 29th. Leerink Swann restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of AxoGen in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.83.

Shares of AXGN stock opened at $37.29 on Tuesday. AxoGen has a 1 year low of $20.17 and a 1 year high of $56.85.

AxoGen (NASDAQ:AXGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 29th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05). The business had revenue of $22.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.52 million. AxoGen had a negative return on equity of 18.17% and a negative net margin of 25.39%. The company’s revenue was up 41.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.04) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that AxoGen will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Amy Mcbride Wendell acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $36.89 per share, for a total transaction of $184,450.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 18,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $676,304.37. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 7.86% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AxoGen by 18.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,437,319 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $122,476,000 after purchasing an additional 377,275 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of AxoGen during the second quarter valued at $58,740,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AxoGen by 12.4% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 998,300 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $50,165,000 after purchasing an additional 110,500 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AxoGen by 237.8% during the second quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 906,339 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $45,543,000 after purchasing an additional 638,019 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of AxoGen by 2.9% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 903,086 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $45,380,000 after purchasing an additional 25,748 shares during the last quarter. 83.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AxoGen

AxoGen, Inc develops and markets surgical solutions for peripheral nerve injuries. The company's surgical solutions include Avance Nerve Graft, an off-the-shelf processed human nerve allograft for bridging severed nerves without the comorbidities associated with a second surgical site; AxoGuard Nerve Connector, a porcine submucosa extracellular matrix (ECM) coaptation aid for tensionless repair of severed nerves; and AxoGuard Nerve Protector, a porcine submucosa ECM product that is used to wrap and protect damaged peripheral nerves, as well as reinforces the nerve reconstruction while preventing soft tissue attachments.

