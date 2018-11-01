Axcelis Technologies Inc (ACLS) to Post FY2020 Earnings of $2.41 Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts

Axcelis Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:ACLS) – Research analysts at B. Riley cut their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for Axcelis Technologies in a research note issued on Monday, October 29th. B. Riley analyst C. Ellis now anticipates that the semiconductor company will earn $2.41 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $2.65. B. Riley currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock.

ACLS has been the subject of several other research reports. BidaskClub lowered Axcelis Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 16th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of Axcelis Technologies in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. ValuEngine lowered Axcelis Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 7th. Craig Hallum raised Axcelis Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Axcelis Technologies in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.00.

Shares of ACLS opened at $17.26 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $558.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.68 and a beta of 0.84. Axcelis Technologies has a 1 year low of $15.72 and a 1 year high of $37.05.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $119.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.33 million. Axcelis Technologies had a return on equity of 16.84% and a net margin of 28.57%. Axcelis Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $161,000. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY boosted its stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 362.2% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 10,363 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 8,121 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $209,000. 84.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Axcelis Technologies Company Profile

Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips worldwide. The company offers a line of high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements. It also provides dry strip equipment, curing systems, and thermal processing systems.

