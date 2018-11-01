AXA Equitable Holdings Inc’s (EQH) Lock-Up Period Set To End on November 6th

AXA Equitable’s (NYSE:EQH) lock-up period is set to end on Tuesday, November 6th. AXA Equitable had issued 137,250,000 shares in its public offering on May 10th. The total size of the offering was $2,745,000,000 based on an initial share price of $20.00. After the end of AXA Equitable’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing company insiders and major shareholders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

EQH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of AXA Equitable in a research report on Friday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of AXA Equitable from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AXA Equitable from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 16th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of AXA Equitable from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. AXA Equitable currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.25.

Shares of EQH stock opened at $20.29 on Thursday. AXA Equitable has a 12 month low of $19.50 and a 12 month high of $23.21.

AXA Equitable (NYSE:EQH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 14th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.07 billion. The firm’s revenue was down 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that AXA Equitable will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in AXA Equitable during the third quarter worth about $1,594,000. Greenleaf Trust purchased a new position in AXA Equitable during the third quarter worth about $682,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. raised its stake in AXA Equitable by 136.9% during the third quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 41,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $896,000 after purchasing an additional 24,147 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in AXA Equitable by 815.3% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 267,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,744,000 after purchasing an additional 238,528 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in AXA Equitable by 42.0% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 525,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,276,000 after purchasing an additional 155,542 shares during the period. 28.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AXA Equitable Company Profile

AXA Equitable Holdings, Inc provides various financial services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. The Individual Retirement segment offers a suite of variable annuity products, which are primarily sold to affluent and high net worth individuals.

