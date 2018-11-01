AVX (AVX) Upgraded by ValuEngine to “Hold”

AVX (NYSE:AVX) was upgraded by ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on AVX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AVX from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 26th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on AVX from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 26th.

NYSE AVX traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $16.51. 557,694 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 294,610. AVX has a 12-month low of $14.51 and a 12-month high of $21.48. The company has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a PE ratio of 20.64 and a beta of 1.06.

AVX (NYSE:AVX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The electronics maker reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.10. AVX had a return on equity of 8.84% and a net margin of 3.73%. The firm had revenue of $456.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $462.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that AVX will post 1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP John Lawing sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.23, for a total value of $101,150.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,656 shares in the company, valued at approximately $175,110.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Willing King sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.94, for a total value of $209,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,752 shares in the company, valued at $308,906.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 16,619 shares of company stock worth $343,449. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVX. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new stake in shares of AVX during the 3rd quarter valued at about $104,000. Bruderman Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AVX during the 2nd quarter valued at about $121,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AVX during the 1st quarter valued at about $156,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of AVX during the 1st quarter valued at about $207,000. Finally, A.R.T. Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AVX during the 1st quarter valued at about $219,000. Institutional investors own 24.50% of the company’s stock.

About AVX

AVX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, supplies, and resells various electronic components, interconnect devices, sensing and control devices, and related products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Electronic Components; Interconnect, Sensing and Control Devices; and Kyocera Electronic Devices Resale.

