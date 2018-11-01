Aviance Capital Management LLC Sells 121,911 Shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (LVS)

Aviance Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) by 93.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,532 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 121,911 shares during the quarter. Aviance Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $506,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in Las Vegas Sands by 126.6% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,794 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 1,561 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its position in Las Vegas Sands by 26.7% in the third quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 1,101,491 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $65,350,000 after buying an additional 232,106 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in Las Vegas Sands by 32.0% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 51,778 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $3,072,000 after buying an additional 12,554 shares during the last quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 7.4% during the third quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 26,845 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,593,000 after purchasing an additional 1,845 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 55.1% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 22,095 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,311,000 after purchasing an additional 7,845 shares in the last quarter. 38.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LVS stock opened at $51.03 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.93. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $49.28 and a fifty-two week high of $81.45. The company has a market cap of $39.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.84 and a beta of 1.55.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The casino operator reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.04). Las Vegas Sands had a return on equity of 34.18% and a net margin of 27.71%. The firm had revenue of $3.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.41 billion. Analysts anticipate that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post 3.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 17th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.88%. Las Vegas Sands’s payout ratio is 98.68%.

In related news, EVP Lawrence A. Jacobs sold 66,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.95, for a total transaction of $4,063,353.65. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 66,667 shares in the company, valued at $4,063,353.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 10.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LVS. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Nomura reduced their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $76.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 9th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $88.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Las Vegas Sands in a research report on Tuesday, August 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.50.

Las Vegas Sands Profile

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Sands Cotai Central, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and iconic Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

