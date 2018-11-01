Aviance Capital Management LLC Has $770,000 Position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (IJH)

Aviance Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 50.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,826 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,844 shares during the quarter. Aviance Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $770,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 19,822,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,861,119,000 after purchasing an additional 237,501 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,942,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,521,019,000 after purchasing an additional 416,666 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 16,076.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,062,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,376,000 after purchasing an additional 8,012,930 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,329,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,232,775,000 after purchasing an additional 50,633 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,718,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,113,853,000 after purchasing an additional 190,042 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJH opened at $182.05 on Thursday. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $176.32 and a 52 week high of $205.47.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 27th were given a $0.8419 dividend. This represents a $3.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 26th.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

