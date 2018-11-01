Aviance Capital Management LLC Has $240,000 Position in ALPS Medical Breakthroughs ETF (SBIO)

Aviance Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ALPS Medical Breakthroughs ETF (NYSEARCA:SBIO) by 118.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,091 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,301 shares during the period. Aviance Capital Management LLC owned 0.09% of ALPS Medical Breakthroughs ETF worth $240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SBIO. Willingdon Wealth Management increased its holdings in ALPS Medical Breakthroughs ETF by 160.0% during the 2nd quarter. Willingdon Wealth Management now owns 2,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,741 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in ALPS Medical Breakthroughs ETF by 29.8% during the 1st quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 6,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 1,461 shares in the last quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC acquired a new stake in ALPS Medical Breakthroughs ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $218,000. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in ALPS Medical Breakthroughs ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $247,000. Finally, Visionary Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in ALPS Medical Breakthroughs ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $247,000.

SBIO stock opened at $33.70 on Thursday. ALPS Medical Breakthroughs ETF has a fifty-two week low of $29.15 and a fifty-two week high of $39.61.

