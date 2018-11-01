Autoliv’s (ALV) “In-Line” Rating Reaffirmed at Mizuho

Mizuho reissued their in-line rating on shares of Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $97.00 target price on the auto parts company’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Autoliv from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Autoliv from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, September 10th. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Autoliv to a hold rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 12th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $100.00 target price on shares of Autoliv and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Autoliv in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. They set an underperform rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $113.62.

ALV opened at $83.34 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Autoliv has a twelve month low of $75.99 and a twelve month high of $115.37. The company has a market cap of $7.13 billion, a PE ratio of 12.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.22.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 26th. The auto parts company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.58 by ($0.23). Autoliv had a net margin of 3.52% and a return on equity of 17.98%. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Autoliv will post 7.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 21st will be given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 20th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. Autoliv’s payout ratio is currently 37.69%.

In other Autoliv news, Director Jan Carlson sold 42,589 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.53, for a total value of $3,812,993.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 53,579 shares in the company, valued at $4,796,927.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ALV. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Autoliv by 6.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,958,591 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $423,729,000 after purchasing an additional 186,407 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Autoliv by 257.8% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 86,389 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $12,373,000 after purchasing an additional 62,247 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in shares of Autoliv by 64.3% in the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 157,097 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $22,312,000 after purchasing an additional 61,452 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Autoliv by 12.5% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 404,199 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $57,889,000 after purchasing an additional 44,969 shares during the period. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Autoliv in the second quarter worth approximately $5,471,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.17% of the company’s stock.

Autoliv Company Profile

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies automotive safety systems to the automotive industry worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Passive Safety and Electronics. It offers modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, inflator technologies, battery cable cutters, pedestrian protection systems, and child seats.

