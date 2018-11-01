Autohome (ATHM) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

Autohome (NYSE:ATHM) was upgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Autohome from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday. CLSA set a $95.00 price target on shares of Autohome and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Autohome in a report on Wednesday, August 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.00.

Shares of Autohome stock traded up $5.34 on Thursday, reaching $77.72. 1,749,200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 887,589. Autohome has a one year low of $52.93 and a one year high of $119.50. The company has a market cap of $8.01 billion, a PE ratio of 29.55 and a beta of 1.97.

Autohome (NYSE:ATHM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The information services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.03. Autohome had a net margin of 36.15% and a return on equity of 27.64%. The company had revenue of $282.43 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Autohome will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Autohome by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,280,921 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $253,973,000 after purchasing an additional 208,562 shares during the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc lifted its stake in Autohome by 21,884.6% in the 2nd quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 1,826,703 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $184,506,000 after purchasing an additional 1,818,394 shares during the last quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd lifted its stake in Autohome by 39.4% in the 3rd quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd now owns 1,639,100 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $126,882,000 after purchasing an additional 463,200 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Autohome by 57.1% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 463,556 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $46,806,000 after purchasing an additional 168,553 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Autohome by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 341,077 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $34,448,000 after purchasing an additional 85,293 shares during the last quarter. 44.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Autohome

Autohome Inc operates as an online destination for automobile consumers in the People's Republic of China. The company, through its Websites, autohome.com.cn and che168.com, delivers comprehensive, independent, and interactive content to automobile buyers and owners, including company generated content, such as automobile-related articles and reviews, pricing trends in various local markets, photographs, video clips, and live streaming; automobile library, which comprises a range of specifications covering performance levels, dimensions, powertrains, vehicle bodies, interiors, safety, entertainment systems, and other features, as well as manufacturers' suggested retail prices; new and used automobile listings, and promotional information; and user generated content and forums.

