Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (AUPH) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, November 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.17) per share for the quarter.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.03). Aurinia Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 30.34% and a negative net margin of 12,536.05%. The business had revenue of $0.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.05 million. On average, analysts expect Aurinia Pharmaceuticals to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:AUPH opened at $5.44 on Thursday. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $4.41 and a 1-year high of $6.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $464.16 million, a P/E ratio of -5.91 and a beta of 2.13.

AUPH has been the subject of a number of research reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 11th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, September 26th. ValuEngine raised shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.79.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of therapeutic drugs for the treatment of autoimmune diseases in Canada, the United States, China, and Switzerland. The company is developing voclosporin, a calcineurin inhibitor for the treatment of lupus nephritis, dry eye syndrome, and focal segmental glomerulosclerosis.

