Aumann (AAG) PT Set at €75.00 by Hauck & Aufhaeuser

Aumann (ETR:AAG) has been given a €75.00 ($87.21) target price by equities research analysts at Hauck & Aufhaeuser in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Hauck & Aufhaeuser’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 67.60% from the stock’s previous close.

AAG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Commerzbank set a €72.50 ($84.30) target price on shares of Aumann and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. Berenberg Bank set a €70.00 ($81.40) target price on shares of Aumann and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 20th.

Get Aumann alerts:

ETR:AAG traded up €1.15 ($1.34) on Thursday, reaching €44.75 ($52.03). 33,894 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 50,232. Aumann has a 52 week low of €48.09 ($55.92) and a 52 week high of €94.67 ($110.08).

Aumann AG manufactures and sells systems for the automotive and other industries in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, China, and internationally. It operates through E-mobility and Classic segments. The E-mobility segment designs, manufactures, and sells machinery and automated production lines for the automotive, aerospace, railway, and other mobility industries; manufactures machinery and production lines for the manufacturing of electric vehicles, such as energy storage systems; and offers product support services, such as maintenance, repair, spare part supply, and engineering services.

Featured Article: Why is insider trading harmful?

Receive News & Ratings for Aumann Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aumann and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.