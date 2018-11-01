Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp Sells 2,100 Shares of Cedar Fair, L.P. (FUN)

Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp reduced its stake in shares of Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 63,682 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,100 shares during the period. Cedar Fair accounts for approximately 1.6% of Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp owned 0.11% of Cedar Fair worth $3,317,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in shares of Cedar Fair by 61.4% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116 shares during the last quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cedar Fair in the third quarter valued at about $154,000. Pennsylvania Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Cedar Fair in the second quarter valued at about $238,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cedar Fair in the first quarter valued at about $278,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Cedar Fair in the third quarter valued at about $307,000. Institutional investors own 51.13% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Thomas Klein bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $51.17 per share, with a total value of $511,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,012 shares in the company, valued at $1,842,734.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

FUN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Cedar Fair from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 6th. ValuEngine raised Cedar Fair from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 12th. Macquarie downgraded Cedar Fair from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 13th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Cedar Fair from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price target on Cedar Fair from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Cedar Fair presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.00.

FUN stock opened at $51.26 on Thursday. Cedar Fair, L.P. has a twelve month low of $47.90 and a twelve month high of $70.82. The stock has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.26, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.34.

Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The company reported $3.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.21 by $0.55. Cedar Fair had a negative return on equity of 1,747.45% and a net margin of 15.58%. The business had revenue of $663.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $659.45 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Cedar Fair, L.P. will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 4th will be given a dividend of $0.925 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 3rd. This is an increase from Cedar Fair’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. This represents a $3.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.22%. Cedar Fair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 87.90%.

Cedar Fair Company Profile

Cedar Fair, L.P. owns and operates amusement and water parks, and hotels in the United States and Canada. The company operates approximately 11 amusement parks, 2 outdoor water parks, 1 indoor water park, and 4 hotels. Its amusement parks include Cedar Point located on Lake Erie between Cleveland and Toledo in Sandusky, Ohio; Knott's Berry Farm near Los Angeles, California; Canada's Wonderland near Toronto, Canada; Kings Island near Cincinnati, Ohio; Carowinds in Charlotte, North Carolina; Dorney Park & Wildwater Kingdom in Allentown, Pennsylvania; Kings Dominion located near Richmond, Virginia; California's Great America located in Santa Clara, California; Valleyfair located near Minneapolis/St.

