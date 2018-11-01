Aua Capital Management LLC Has $2.67 Million Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM)

Aua Capital Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 31.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,864 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,816 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 ETF makes up 2.1% of Aua Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Aua Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $2,674,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,955 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,432,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 47.7% in the 2nd quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 929 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 70.4% in the 2nd quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 726 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 22.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 1,770 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arbor Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 41,474 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,990,000 after buying an additional 345 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWM opened at $150.03 on Thursday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52 week low of $142.50 and a 52 week high of $173.39.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 27th were paid a $0.4504 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 26th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Featured Article: Can individual investors take part in an IPO?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.