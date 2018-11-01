AT&T Inc. (T) is FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co’s 10th Largest Position

FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co boosted its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 43.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 473,275 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 144,397 shares during the quarter. AT&T comprises approximately 2.2% of FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co’s holdings in AT&T were worth $15,197,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Guardian Investment Management raised its position in AT&T by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Guardian Investment Management now owns 143,209 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,598,000 after purchasing an additional 11,054 shares in the last quarter. Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC raised its position in AT&T by 450.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC now owns 54,043 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,735,000 after purchasing an additional 44,231 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in AT&T by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 462,757 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,859,000 after purchasing an additional 40,293 shares in the last quarter. BP PLC raised its position in AT&T by 30.5% in the 2nd quarter. BP PLC now owns 914,826 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,375,000 after purchasing an additional 213,826 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in AT&T by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 50,507 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,622,000 after purchasing an additional 6,247 shares in the last quarter. 64.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Piazza Samuel A. Jr. Di bought 7,690 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $32.48 per share, for a total transaction of $249,771.20. Following the purchase, the director now owns 31,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,020,034.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael B. Mccallister bought 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $29.14 per share, for a total transaction of $116,560.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 7,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $214,499.54. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on T shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on AT&T in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James lowered AT&T from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $31.75 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 17th. Scotiabank set a $33.00 price target on AT&T and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. Finally, Bank of America raised AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. AT&T presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.95.

NYSE:T opened at $30.68 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $178.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.06, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. AT&T Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.85 and a 52-week high of $39.33.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The technology company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $45.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.73 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.61% and a net margin of 20.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 9th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.52%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.57%.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides communications and digital entertainment services. The company operates through four segments: Business Solutions, Entertainment Group, Consumer Mobility, and International. The Business Solutions segment offers wireless services, strategic services, legacy voice, data services, wireless equipment, and other services to multinational companies, governmental and wholesale customers, and individual subscribers.

