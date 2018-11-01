ATN Price Down 1.4% This Week (ATN)

ATN (CURRENCY:ATN) traded 4.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on November 1st. In the last seven days, ATN has traded down 1.4% against the U.S. dollar. One ATN token can currently be purchased for $0.10 or 0.00001613 BTC on major exchanges including RightBTC, BigONE, Hotbit and Allcoin. ATN has a total market cap of $8.60 million and approximately $74,270.00 worth of ATN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00007134 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003587 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015787 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0225 or 0.00000356 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.46 or 0.00149610 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.37 or 0.00243051 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000162 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $613.15 or 0.09693334 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00012388 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

ATN Profile

ATN’s total supply is 210,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 84,302,524 tokens. ATN’s official Twitter account is @atn_io . The Reddit community for ATN is /r/ATN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for ATN is atn.io

Buying and Selling ATN

ATN can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BigONE, Allcoin, RightBTC and Hotbit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ATN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ATN should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ATN using one of the exchanges listed above.

