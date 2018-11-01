Atmos Energy (ATO) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

According to Zacks, “In the past six months, shares of Atmos Energy Corporation have outperformed its industry. Atmos Energy Corporation is poised to gain from its $8-billion capital expenditure outlay planned for the next five years, as 85% of its annual capital investments start earning returns within six months. Ongoing increase in residential and transportation customers is going to boost demand for natural gas and improve results. However, the mishap in the company’s Northwest Dallas operation is a stark reminder of the fact that distributing, transporting and storing natural gas involve risks. Rising competition from alternate energy sources and electricity can lower demand for natural gas. Dependence on a single state for bulk of its revenues exposes it to vagaries of weather, and economic conditions of that state.”

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Atmos Energy from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and upped their target price for the stock from $102.00 to $104.00 in a report on Friday, September 21st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Atmos Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. Barclays set a $91.00 price objective on shares of Atmos Energy and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Friday, October 12th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities reiterated a buy rating and issued a $98.00 price objective on shares of Atmos Energy in a research note on Thursday, August 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $94.38.

ATO opened at $93.08 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Atmos Energy has a fifty-two week low of $76.46 and a fifty-two week high of $98.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.09.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $562.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $622.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. Atmos Energy’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Atmos Energy will post 3.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Atmos Energy news, insider Richard W. Douglas sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.04, for a total value of $3,256,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,292 shares in the company, valued at approximately $585,407.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Nancy K. Quinn sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.05, for a total transaction of $186,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 43,656 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,100,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 69,804 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,292,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust increased its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 3,345 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 12,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,174,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 28,380 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,559,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.54% of the company’s stock.

Atmos Energy

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage segments. The Distribution segment is involved in regulated natural gas distribution, and related sales and storage operations.

