Atlas Air Worldwide (AAWW) Issues Earnings Results

Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The transportation company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.14, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Atlas Air Worldwide had a net margin of 7.18% and a return on equity of 9.80%. The firm had revenue of $656.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $664.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. Atlas Air Worldwide updated its Q4 2018 guidance to EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ AAWW traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $52.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 308,986. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 10.49 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. Atlas Air Worldwide has a one year low of $48.19 and a one year high of $75.29.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AAWW. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $344,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new stake in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $388,000.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AAWW. Susquehanna Bancshares set a $77.00 target price on shares of Atlas Air Worldwide and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. BidaskClub lowered shares of Atlas Air Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 17th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Atlas Air Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. Deutsche Bank began coverage on shares of Atlas Air Worldwide in a research note on Tuesday, September 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $76.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Atlas Air Worldwide from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.67.

Atlas Air Worldwide Company Profile

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outsourced aircraft and aviation operating services worldwide. It operates through three segments: ACMI, Charter, and Dry Leasing. The company offers outsourced cargo and passenger aircraft operating solutions comprising contractual service arrangements, which include the provision of aircraft; and value-added services, such as crew, maintenance, and insurance to aircraft and other customers.

