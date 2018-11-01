Atlantis Resources (SAE) Stock Price Up 14%

Shares of Atlantis Resources Ltd (LON:SAE) rose 14% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 13.40 ($0.18) and last traded at GBX 13.40 ($0.18). Approximately 130,943 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of ∞ from the average daily volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 11.75 ($0.15).

About Atlantis Resources (LON:SAE)

SIMEC Atlantis Energy Limited, an energy generation company, engages in the design, development, financing, construction, installation, completion, testing, commissioning, operation, and maintenance of tidal power generation projects worldwide. It also designs, supplies, and maintains tidal turbines and subsea connection equipment; and provides project management and consulting, and financial services.

Featured Story: How is Preferred Stock Different from Common Stock?

Receive News & Ratings for Atlantis Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlantis Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.