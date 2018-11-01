Barrington Research Analysts Give Asure Software (ASUR) a $25.00 Price Target

Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR) has been assigned a $25.00 price target by Barrington Research in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Barrington Research’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 124.42% from the company’s previous close.

The analysts wrote, “We expect the company to report non-GAAP EPS of $0.17 in Q3/18, which exceeds the FactSet consensus of $0.16. Our forecast represents year-over-year growth of 11% and sequential growth of 23%.””

Get Asure Software alerts:

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on ASUR. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Asure Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 23rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Asure Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 17th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Asure Software from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. Finally, Dougherty & Co assumed coverage on shares of Asure Software in a research note on Tuesday, August 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.43.

ASUR stock opened at $11.14 on Thursday. Asure Software has a 1 year low of $9.74 and a 1 year high of $19.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $160.17 million, a P/E ratio of 24.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. Asure Software had a negative net margin of 11.85% and a positive return on equity of 9.05%. The company had revenue of $21.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.53 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Asure Software will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ASUR. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Asure Software by 549.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 687,258 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,961,000 after purchasing an additional 581,475 shares in the last quarter. Unterberg Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Asure Software during the third quarter valued at approximately $4,223,000. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Asure Software by 102.8% during the third quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 558,751 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,798,000 after buying an additional 283,200 shares during the last quarter. Castleark Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Asure Software during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,066,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Asure Software during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,247,000. 62.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Asure Software

Asure Software Inc provides cloud-based software-as-a-service time and labor management, and workspace management solutions worldwide. The company's product line includes AsureSpace workplace management solutions that enable organizations to manage their office environments and optimize real estate utilization; and AsureForce time and labor management solutions to help organizations optimize workforce, as well as control labor administration costs and activities.

Featured Article: Asset Allocation

Receive News & Ratings for Asure Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asure Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.