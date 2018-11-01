Astor Investment Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (RPG)

Astor Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG) by 6.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,972 shares of the company’s stock after selling 633 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF comprises 0.2% of Astor Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Astor Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF were worth $1,078,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,440,000. Gs Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $129,000. Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $271,000. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $284,000. Finally, BB&T Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,379,000.

NYSEARCA RPG opened at $107.83 on Thursday. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $101.54 and a 12 month high of $121.47.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P 500 Pure Growth Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy, known as replication, to track the performance of the Index. Replication refers to investing in substantially all of the securities in the Index in approximately the same proportions as in the Index.

