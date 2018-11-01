Associated British Foods (ABF) Receives Buy Rating from UBS Group

UBS Group restated their buy rating on shares of Associated British Foods (LON:ABF) in a report released on Wednesday, investing.thisismoney.co.uk reports.

Several other brokerages have also commented on ABF. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Associated British Foods in a report on Thursday, July 5th. Kepler Capital Markets cut their price objective on Associated British Foods from GBX 3,000 ($39.20) to GBX 2,600 ($33.97) and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 11th. HSBC reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Associated British Foods in a report on Monday, July 9th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Associated British Foods from GBX 3,100 ($40.51) to GBX 2,700 ($35.28) and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 16th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Associated British Foods from GBX 2,840 ($37.11) to GBX 2,500 ($32.67) and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 3,138.32 ($41.01).

Shares of ABF traded up GBX 67 ($0.88) during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting GBX 2,453 ($32.05). The stock had a trading volume of 649,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 972,940. Associated British Foods has a 12 month low of GBX 2,476 ($32.35) and a 12 month high of GBX 3,387 ($44.26).

Associated British Foods plc operates as a diversified food, ingredients, and retail company worldwide. It operates through five segments: Grocery, Sugar, Agriculture, Ingredients, and Retail. The Grocery segment manufactures and sells grocery products, including hot beverages, sugar and sweeteners, vegetable oils, bread and baked goods, cereals, ethnic foods, and meat products to retail, wholesale, and foodservice businesses.

