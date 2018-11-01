Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Takes $7.89 Million Position in Albany International Corp. (AIN)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 99,191 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $7,886,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned about 0.31% of Albany International as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in AIN. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Albany International by 8.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,986,614 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $239,795,000 after buying an additional 311,334 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in shares of Albany International during the second quarter valued at approximately $6,695,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Albany International by 23.0% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 258,604 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $15,555,000 after buying an additional 48,295 shares during the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association boosted its position in shares of Albany International by 13.7% during the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 316,048 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $19,010,000 after buying an additional 38,130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pembroke Management LTD boosted its position in shares of Albany International by 14.2% during the second quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 304,989 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $18,345,000 after buying an additional 37,882 shares during the last quarter. 88.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AIN stock opened at $69.98 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.99. Albany International Corp. has a 1-year low of $57.95 and a 1-year high of $82.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.44 and a beta of 1.68.

Albany International (NYSE:AIN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The textile maker reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.15. Albany International had a return on equity of 14.47% and a net margin of 7.51%. The business had revenue of $253.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $248.50 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Albany International Corp. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 10th were given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 7th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. Albany International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.24%.

In other Albany International news, VP Dawne H. Wimbrow sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.90, for a total value of $68,310.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,770. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 11.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AIN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Noble Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Albany International in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. ValuEngine cut Albany International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Albany International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 6th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Albany International in a research report on Thursday, August 16th.

About Albany International

Albany International Corp. engages in textile and materials processing businesses worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Machine Clothing (MC) and Albany Engineered Composites (AEC). The MC segment designs, manufactures, and markets paper machine clothing. This segment offers forming, pressing, dryer fabrics, and process belts.

