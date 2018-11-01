Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Decreases Position in Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc (HII)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. reduced its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc (NYSE:HII) by 35.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 33,352 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 18,485 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries were worth $8,541,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HII. First Command Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries during the second quarter worth approximately $101,000. First Command Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries during the second quarter worth approximately $101,000. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries during the second quarter worth approximately $110,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries during the third quarter worth approximately $117,000. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 1,392.5% during the second quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 597 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.47% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on HII. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $208.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 11th. Buckingham Research began coverage on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in a report on Wednesday, September 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $297.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $262.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, August 3rd. ValuEngine cut shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 12th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in a report on Wednesday, August 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $290.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $265.33.

Shares of HII opened at $218.48 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $9.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.43. Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc has a twelve month low of $201.91 and a twelve month high of $276.69.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The aerospace company reported $5.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.21 by $1.19. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 39.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.21 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc will post 17.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Jerri F. Dickseski sold 271 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.84, for a total transaction of $69,874.64. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 34,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,959,940. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Profile

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in the designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls Shipbuilding, Newport News Shipbuilding, and Technical Solutions. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships that include deck amphibious ships and transport dock ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

